IPL 2022: Sunstone Eduversity partners with Lucknow Super Giants

Sunstone Eduversity has announced its collaboration as associate partners with the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) newest franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. As part of the association, Sunstone has launched #JeetegaSparkHi campaign to announce scholarships for deserving students for the duration of IPL tournament.

“In a country like ours, where everyone is enthralled by cricket, this alliance provides an emerging education brand like Sunstone with an excellent opportunity to engage with young people who aspire to build promising futures for themselves,” Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, Sunstone Eduversity said.

To be noted, Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new teams that are making their debut in the IPL this year.

As per Sunstone Eduversity, the campaign is in line with its belief system which celebrates the potential of every student and gives them an ecosystem to grow and tread a path of success. The scholarship will be linked to runs scored by Lucknow Super Giants in every match. Sunstone will convert Lucknow Super Giant’s every run/fours/sixes/centuries among others into a scholarship amount which can then be availed till the team’s next match. Sunstone is estimated to award scholarships upto Rs 4 crore during this cricket season.

At Sunstone we always think youth first, and hence an association of the brand with the Indian Premier League felt just right, Alekhya Chakrabarty, head of marketing, Sunstone Eduversity, said. “The target market and brand vision of Sunstone is resonant with what Lucknow Super Giants also has, so it was a natural choice as our partner in the IPL,” Chakrabarty added on the association with the team.

“We look forward to this association helping us strengthen our connection with the student communities,” Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG sports, stated.

