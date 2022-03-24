IPL 2022: Pristyn Care partners with Disney+Hotstar as associate sponsor

Pristyn care aims to leverage the large viewership of IPL as well as the addition of two new teams this year

Pristyn Care on Thursday announced its partnership with Disney+Hotstar as the associate sponsor. Disney+Hotstar is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the healthcare company, IPL with its over 100 million viewership, across 74 matches and the addition of two new teams, is the right vehicle to spread awareness about the secondary care surgery and complete support provided by Pristyn Care. Furthermore, celebrity influencers Prakash Raj and Anup Soni will lend their support to Pristyn Care and help build upon the brand awareness.

With the IPL becoming bigger and better this year, we look forward to yet another fruitful season of IPL on Disney+ Hotstar this year, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder, Pristyn Care, said. “Pristyn Care is bridging the colossal gap in the surgical healthcare space by offering high-end solutions close to patients’ residences, thereby helping them with the care that is truly closer to home,” he added.

For Gagan Arora, head of brand and marketing said, Pristyn Care, the healthcare company is reimagining healthcare delivery in India. “IPL and our partnership with Disney+Hotstar as associate sponsors is the right platform to build awareness and visibility for Pristyn Care in the key markets. Indians love their cricket and IPL is the most sought-after cricket league. The addition of two teams and 74 matches have made IPL bigger and better. An IPL fever would grip the entire nation for the two months of the IPL. We are sure that a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar would enable us to expand our reach and serve more of our audiences. We partnered with Disney + Hotstar on live cricket across IPL and the T20 WC last year and have seen great results,” he stated.

