IPL 2022: Muthoot FinCorp to continue as title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third consecutive year

Muthoot FinCorp logo will be placed on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match and training jerseys

Muthoot FinCorp will continue as the title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third consecutive year. As part of the deal, Muthoot FinCorp logo will be placed on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match and training jerseys and the collaboration will also look to further connect with millions of fans across the country with social media integrations as well as TV commercials featuring RCB players.

“Our association with Royal Challengers Bangalore is a reflection of the common core values—grit, determination and creating limitless opportunities. RCB boasts of maximum fan base among all the T20 teams and we believe with their pan-India following, this partnership will aim to provide simple solutions to save hard earned earnings and maintain the trust of millions of fans,” Thomas George Muthoot, director, Muthoot Blue and Muthoot FinCorp Ltd, said.

“We are delighted to extend this association and continue to empower and encourage players and the fanbase, who come from various parts of the country with different backgrounds, on a huge platform like this,” he added.

For Rajesh Menon, vice president and head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB has a prolific collaboration with Muthoot Blue so far. “We look forward to seeing this association grow further and bring great value,” he stated.

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign on March 27 against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 is scheduled to start on March 26.

Read Also: IPL 2022: BCCI gains from IPL, as Star and franchises still clamour for money

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook