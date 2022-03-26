IPL 2022: Hindware Italian Collection announced as the associate sponsor for Punjab Kings

Hindware Italian Collection logo will be seen on player helmet and cap

Punjab Kings has roped in bathware brand Hindware Italian Collection as an associate sponsor for the upcoming season. As part of the partnership, Hindware Italian Collection logo will be seen on the team’s helmet and cap.

Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO, bath and tiles, Brilloca, said. “Over the years, IPL has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience with one of the most popular tournaments in the cricket world,” he added.

Through the partnership with Punjab Kings, Hindware Italian Collection aims to increase its recall and enter the consideration set of the consumer seeking stylish, contemporary, innovative, and dependable products. With the overall marketing exercise, the company intends to position Hindware Italian Collection as a premium brand with strong legacy and trust of its proverbial brand, Hindware.

“We are heading into a great season for the upcoming IPL tournament. With enthusiasm and optimism, we are glad to have Hindware as partners to support us all the way. We look forward to a fulling association ahead,” Satish Menon, CEO Kings Punjab, stated.

For Charu Malhotra Bhatia, vice-president, marketing, Brilloca Limited, the upcoming IPL season presents a great opportunity to connect with fans and customers, especially to build recall with the new brand logo for Hindware Italian Collection.

