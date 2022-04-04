IPL 2022: Gigabyte announced as associate sponsor for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants has announced Gigabyte Technology as their associate sponsor for Indian Premier League 2022. The partnership between the company and the franchise is a marketing approach that aims to reach out to and engage with a much larger target audience who are interested in both sports and Esports. As per the collaboration, Gigabyte will sponsor the team’s headgear (helmet and cap), with logos on the side and back. While the company’s logo will be visible on the side of the franchise’ headgear, the company’s gaming brand ‘AORUS’ will feature on the back.

For Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants, this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both companies. “We aim to make our partnership a powerful enabler and medium for their brands to communicate with their customers. The company believes in pushing the boundaries of performance with their products. We share these values and see synergies. We look forward to helping them achieve the best possible exposure,” he added.

The freshness of the new franchise, the potential and energy of the huge region it represents resonates with our endeavours in the country, Sunil Grewal, director, Gigabyte Technology, stated. “Lucknow Super Giants and Gigabyte are a perfect fit. Both are challenger brands with a focus on breaking limitations. We hope to build a strong long-lasting alliance,” he opined.

“Lucknow Super Giants is a team that shares many of our core values. They bring an extraordinary level of ambition to the sport of cricket. This partnership is just perfect for us as it will help us connect with a younger and much wider audience across the globe,” Sashank Bhandaru, marketing manager, Gigabyte Technology, highlighted.

