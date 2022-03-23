IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings unveil new-look jersey with TVS Eurogrip Tyres

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni unboxed the new-look jersey

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In a video, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise’s logo and TVS Eurogrip branding in the front.

“Chennai Super Kings team is carrying the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now,” KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.

Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces in 2021. The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt. The new jersey also features the logo of Chennai Super Kings’ principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand.

“This is a high impact partnership, as big as it gets within the IPL opportunities. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance, quality tyres and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance. We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to the next level,” P Madhavan, executive vice president (sales and marketing), TVS Srichakra Ltd stated on the association.

