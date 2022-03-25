IPL 2022: BCCI announces Swiggy Instamart as its official partner

The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 to May 29

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that quick commerce grocery service Swiggy Instamart, is the official partner for the 2022 season of the Tata IPL tournament. The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 to May 29.

IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and we are partnering with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce service Instamart, Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said. “We look forward to engaging with customers/fans and catering to their needs, be it mid match snack cravings, beverages and popcorn for nail biting finishes or sweet indulgences to celebrate team victories,” he added further.

As per the company, Swiggy’s association with cricket dates back to 2018 when the brand rolled out its first set of TV commercials focusing on the core tents of convenience, no minimum order and fast delivery. Since then, the platform has consistently launched new campaigns during the cricketing season.

“We believe that IPL’s success is bolstered by the presence of well-known brands like Swiggy Instamart. Snack, entertainment, and cricket go hand in hand, and I am excited for the value this association will add for both Swiggy Instamart and IPL,” Brijesh Patel, chairman, Tata IPL, stated on the association.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is an on-demand convenience platform. It claims to connect consumers to over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its express delivery service Instamart is present in 21 cities.

Read Also: Maaza introduces its Aam Panna variant with an ad campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook