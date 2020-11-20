IPL 2020 viewership up by 23% versus last year, records 400 billion minutes of consumption: Star India

The season also saw women and kids registering impressive viewership growth of 24% and 20% respectively

On the back of rise in content consumption at home led by the pandemic, Star India, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League claims to have recorded the biggest season this year ever since the history of the tournament. As per the broadcaster, the Dream11 IPL 2020 set a viewership growth with an overall consumption increase of 23% versus 2019 while television viewership for the tournament reached 31.57 million average impressions.

As per the company, capitalizing on the regional appeal, five independent language channel offerings – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada, contributed immensely to the increased viewership growth of Dream11 IPL 2020. The regional offering across languages was received well by viewers and increased the viewership by 28% over last year.

It’s the biggest IPL the nation has seen and the response from fans and advertisers has been stupendous, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, said. “The record-breaking opening week gave us the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record breaking season. Enhanced story-telling, localisation, contextually relevant marketing and technology innovations formed the pillars of our offering. We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and amongst kids,” he added further on the rise in viewership amidst a period of uncertainty.

Further, the broadcaster also stated that the season saw an impressive viewership growth of 24% among women and 20% among children respectively. “Season 13 witnessed some explosive matches which were aptly supplemented by innovative programming, world-class production – both remote and on-ground. This wouldn’t have been possible without the work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE,” Gupta stated.

Read Also: Sony, Sky Sports win the broadcasting rights for LPL 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook