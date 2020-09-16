IPL 2020: Hotstar hopes to hit Rs 300 crore from IPL ads

Due to the massive pent-up demand for live sports, especially cricket, analysts expect IPL 2020 to attract a record number of viewers.

Disney+ Hotstar is believed to be eyeing advertising revenues of `300 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, with each associate sponsor reported to be bringing in about `20 crore. The official online streaming platform for the IPL, Disney, has tied up with a total of 13 sponsors so far.

Gopa Kumar, COO, Isobar India, believes the lack of people on the move, absence of some telco and other partnerships that made viewing free and putting the game behind a paywall would have only a marginal impact on the reach of IPL on Disney+ Hotstar. “There has been a dearth of sports content lately and IPL is expected to have high engagement this year,” Kumar said.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers, observed he is seeing high interest in performance-based marketing solutions on IPL. “Brands could either advertise in the second-half of IPL starting from semi-finals or for the whole duration. We are advising brands to invest about `15-45 lakh, for an optimal use of IPL,” Gupta told FE.

Indeed, advertising revenue for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL 2020, may marginally exceed last year’s revenue of about `2,000 crore, given the tournament, which kicks off on September 19 and ends on November 8, coincides with much of the festive shopping season. While Durga Puja will be celebrated October 22 onwards, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. As much as 25-30% of total consumer spends on products such as two-wheelers, cars, consumer durables, apparel and even homes, takes place during the festive season.

This has prompted the streaming platform to hike its ad rates. The advertising rate for IPL on Disney+ Hotstar has increased from a CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions) of `120 per 10 seconds last year to a CPM of `180 per 10 seconds. According to Disney+ Hostar, the platform recorded a reach of 300 million for IPL 2019.

Disney+ Hotstar will offer a range of advertising solutions from non-skippable video ads to billboards and various features for moment marketing. “Brands can partner on various innovations with the social feed like branded emojis, branded cards, scorecard branding, etc. Our targeting options on live streaming comprise nine cohorts across geographies and audience profiles,” Nitin Bawankule, president, ad sales, Star and Disney India, said. Disney+ Hotstar has been the primary destination for those watching on-the-go or without access to a TV.

Dream11 is both the title and the co-presenting sponsor for the streaming platform, while energy drink Boost is the co-powered sponsor. Eleven others have come on board as associate sponsors. Acko, Maruti Suzuki, KhataBook, Flipkart, Swiggy, Ace23, HDFC Bank, Great Learning, MX Player, Kingfisher Calendar and Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India) are among the associate sponsors. “We have seen BFSI, ed-tech and e-commerce emerge as key advertiser categories this year,” Bawankule said.

