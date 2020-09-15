IPL 12 witnessed 5% rise in instadia advertising when compared to IPL 11: TAM AdEx

Vivo IPL emerged as the most advertised brand.

Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as one of the biggest brand visibility platforms due to its high viewership. This year, due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, IPL 13 will be hosted in UAE in a spectatorless stadium, thereby raising the bar on viewership even higher. With over 587 hours of commercial advertising on 14 channels of Star Network (the official broadcaster of the T20 tourney), IPL 12 registered over 230 brands and 108 advertisers. Out of this, over 130 brands were present across instadia advertising branding units, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

Instadia Advertising is brand placement done on various branding units present on ground. For instance, ground painting, perimeter board, player’s apparel, umpire’s apparel, among others. As per the data, the top 10 brands present on different Instadia elements covered more than 60% share of Instadia advertising with Vivo IPL and Vivo V15 emerging as the top brands.

Interestingly, instadia advertising increased by more than 5% during IPL 12 compared to IPL 11 and registered over 60 news brands. Amongst the new brands, Vivo V15 topped the charts followed by Tata Harrier. Fantasy Sports platform Dream11, which now holds the title sponsorship of the IPL 13, was the third most instadia advertised brand. Star Network’s over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar VIP claimed the fourth position with the intention of encouraging digital viewership of the tourney,

Out of over 130 brands present on instadia branding units, over 110 were present on on-ground branding units with Vivo V15 and Tata Harrier topping the charts. Meanwhile, perimeter board digital (brand placement on the ground’s digital perimeter) emerged as the most preferred form of on-ground advertisement followed by presentation backdrop.

Meanwhile, over 65 brands advertised via on-player brand placement. Unsurprisingly, Jio — which was associated with multiple franchisee– topped the list of brands on player branding units, followed by Vivo IPL. The Player T-Shirt was the most prominent branding unit on Player’s apparel, followed by helmet, pants, and cap.

