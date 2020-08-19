IPL 12 registered 6% growth in total ad volume with 463 hours when compared to IPL 11: TAM AdEx

As per TAM, 587 hours of commercial advertising was recorded across 14 Channels of Star Network in IPL season 12.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced fantasy sports company Dream11 as the new title sponsor for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is a huge step up for the company from the previous IPL where it claimed the position of the ninth biggest spender with 3% ad share. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, IPL 12 witnessed 463 hours of total ad volume, registering 6% growth when compared to IPL 11. With an increase in ad volumes, the number of advertisers and brands also increased 10% and 17%, respectively. Interestingly, in IPL 12, ad volumes for ‘Ecom-gaming’ grew almost 5x on the back of Dream11 and MPL (Mobile Premier League) heavy advertising spends.

As per TAM, 587 hours of commercial advertising was recorded across 14 Channels of Star Network in IPL season 12. Out of which, 108 advertisers advertised across 92 categories with over 230 brands. Registering 42 hours of advertisements per channel, average number of breaks per match on each channel came to about 44 with 1.12 minutes being the average break duration.

Cellular Phones-Smart Phones such as Vivo India, Oppo India and Samsung emerged as the top category advertised during IPL 12, capturing 13% share of the advertising pie followed by automobile category, especially cars, with 7% share. The top 10 categories together contributed to 54% share of advertising during IPL Season 12. Interestingly, 4 out of top 10 categories were from the E-commerce sector and together contributed 18% share of commercial advertising during IPL Season 12.

As for brands, top 10 advertisers and brands contributed 39% and 33% share of ad volumes respectively in IPL 12. Out of this, Coca Cola India emerged as the biggest spender while Phonepe topped the list of top 10 brands during IPL Season 12. Interestingly, five out of top 10 advertisers advertised multiple brands. For instance, Coca Cola India advertised Sprite, Thums Up, Coca Cola, Aquarius Glucocharge, Maaza and Minute Maid Colour. 85% of the ads during live IPL season 12 were 10-20 seconders.

47% ads advertised during IPL season 12 were celebrity endorsements while the remaining 53% were non-celebrity. Out of this, Aamir Khan topped the table with 15% share of celebrity endorsed ads followed by the sports duo Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni with 10% share, each. Interestingly, MS Dhoni endorsed maximum number of advertisers, followed by Virat Kohli. Meanwhile,film actors dominated the endorsement pie with 59% share of ads, followed by sports personnel at 28% and film actresses at 13%.

