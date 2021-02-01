IPG’s Team Dynamic bags the integrated communications mandate for BMW India

Team Dynamic won this communication mandate for the auto brand’s India business following a multi-agency pitch

Interpublic Group (IPG) has announced that Team Dynamic has been named the integrated communications partner for BMW India. The mandate includes lead creative, digital services and studio production. Team Dynamic is a bespoke IPG solution created for BMW India, with regional resources drawn from across the IPG portfolio. Team Dynamic won this communication mandate for the auto brand’s India business following a rigorous multi-agency pitch.

Team Dynamic integrates marketing resources on a dynamic technology platform, providing BMW India with a customer-centric communication solution from a range of IPG resources. This open architecture model provides greater value by building technology that puts data to work more intelligently, creatively and responsibly for BMW India. With Team Dynamic, BMW India will achieve a simpler, more effective and efficient way-of-working across all aspects of media, strategy and creative executions. Ultimately, the marketing solution will drive business results for BMW India as the automaker continues to expand its strong position in the premium sector of the international automobile market.

“We are excited that we are able to expand our relationship with this iconic brand in India, a key strategic growth market for the premium car segment. Much like the BMW brand, Team Dynamic is committed to the very highest quality,” Simon Bond – senior vice president, chief growth officer, Interpublic Group, said on the association.

