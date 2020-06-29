IPG Mediabrands lists out 10 media responsibility principles for safer advertising

According to the agency, these principles will support marketers and their agencies to make informed decisions on their investments

With the attempt of promoting brand safety and brand responsibility in advertising amid changing times, IPG Mediabrands on Thursday released its 10 Media Responsibility Principles (MRP) to serve as a guide for its organisation.

According to the agency, these principles will support marketers and their agencies to make informed decisions on their investments. “If it is the purpose of a brand to serve the public, and advertising is the way to build brands, then brands need to ensure that the same media channels used for advertising to reach people do not result in or contribute to harm,” Joshua Lowcock, chief digital officer, UM and global brand safety officer, IPG Mediabrands said.

The 10 media principles include-

Promote Respect

Seek out media partners that foster balanced, constructive discourse and respectful civil commentary. Avoid and eliminate working with media partners or platforms that create hostile conversation environments.

Protect People

Prioritize partners that protect people from harm. This includes requiring partners to take active steps to prevent predatory behavior against an individual or group of individuals.

Diverse and Representative

Media partners need to demonstrate that they celebrate all forms of diversity, including all genders, multicultural backgrounds, ages, sexual orientations, people with disabilities, all socio-economic groups, and faiths.

Data Collection and Use

That media partners and advertisers collect and use data in ways that are ethical, accountable and fair. That data is collected and used in a way that complies with all applicable regulations and industry codes.

Children’s Wellbeing

Media partners and advertisers have a shared responsibility to ensure that both regulatory and industry codes are consistently applied for protecting the welfare of children. That partners are required to demonstrate that they have the appropriate controls in place to protect children and, as necessary, age gate the delivery of advertising where necessary.

No Hate Speech

Brands should not fund hate speech or extremist content. Avoid advertising with media outlets that fuel hatred on the grounds of race, religion, nationality, migration status, sexuality, gender or gender identity, disability or any other group characteristic.

No Misinformation / Disinformation

That media investment will be directed to partners that ensure people receive quality, factual information that enables them to make well-informed decisions and not fund partners or content that spread misinformation.

Enforce Policy

That any media partner consistently applies their own terms of use policy. That partners in a common category or vertical align on a common policy standard that outlines the expectations of those on the platforms, whether they be end-users, creators, or hosts, and that the policies be transparently enforced regardless of role, title, position, or office.

Advertising Transparency

That there be supply chain transparency so that advertisers know when and where they are advertising, whether this be a publisher, platform, program, or page. So that advertisers can make informed decisions that will enable compliance with these overarching principles.

Accountability

That each party in the advertising supply chain, Advertisers, Agencies, and Publishers/Platforms will hold themselves individually accountable for adhering to these principles.

