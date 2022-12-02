Iodex rolls out its ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’ campaign

Topical pain relief brand Iodex has announced rolling out its ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’ campaign. According to the company, the campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day, it claimed.

Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations, Bineet Jain, pain and respiratory health lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon, stated. “With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit,” he asserted further.

The television commercial (TVC) shows a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer. It talks about the fact that to achieve your big dreams, you need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way. The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit.

Moreover, according to company claims, the Iodex range of products includes Iodex UltraGel, Iodex Rapid Action Spray, Iodex PowerGel, and Iodex Balm.

