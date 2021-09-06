Investors Clinic appoints Gauri Arora as head of digital marketing

The appointment is in line with the company’s vision of delivering value to customers

Real estate consulting company Investors Clinic has announced the appointment of Gauri Arora as head of digital marketing. The company is expanding its digital presence and adopting AI based technology to expand its services and network, it said in a statement. “The appointment is in line with the company’s vision of delivering value to customers and industry partners through technology,” the company added further.

Arora comes with an experience of 15 years, acting as a proactive subject matter expert in digital media has driven various brands like 99 acres. “Digital is the way forward for every industry. Most of the direct to consumer businesses are done through click of a button, work from office has been effectively replaced by work from home, payment transactions are safely done through online channels, and digital is the future for India. To expand our reach we are doing digital in a big way, we are the only company which has been able to deliver value to more than 1.65 lakh customers. The reach we can have with digital media is humongous and we would like to bank upon the same. We look forward to have a long-term fruitful relationship with Gauri,” Honeyy Katiyal, founder, Investors Clinic said.

“The company is leading in the real-estate consultancy business. Honeyy Katiyal has been the driving force in this business for others to follow. It will be learning from the dark horse himself in the real-estate business. I hope that I will be able to deliver on the company’s expectations,” Gauri Arora, head of digital marketing, Investors Clinic, added.

Investors Clinic has a network of 34 offices across India, as well as a global foray with international presence in Dubai, Doha and Singapore. Investors Clinic’s brand value is reckoned at more than Rs 2000 crore with a turnover of Rs 300 plus crore, the company claims.

