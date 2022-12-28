Noise is one of the fastest-growing wearable brands in India, and is also among the top 3 smartwatch brands globally, as per Counterpoint. In this interview, Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise, tells Alokananda Chakraborty what it takes to build a globally-recognised brand and lays down the key trends that will drive the ‘connected lifestyle’’market in the coming years. Edited excerpts:

What are the top 3 attributes that customers expect from their smart watch brand today?

With an increased focus on delivering a connected lifestyle experience with health at its core, smartwatches are becoming more popular by the minute. Smartwatches allow consumers to regulate and monitor their style of living. While there are various attributes a consumer would look at when purchasing a smartwatch today, three primary ones include value for money, ergonomic and aesthetic design and innovative features.

The discerning Indian consumer is keen on purchasing a smartwatch that delivers what it promises — desired features packed at a palatable price point. Ergonomics and aesthetics are an imperative to wearable devices as they are worn for a comparatively longer duration and are also seen as an accessory. An extension of their style statement, smart wearables with emerging technology such as gesture control and smart touch interfaces are helping with seamless integration in consumers’ lifestyles. Consumers also consider whether the smartwatches stay true to their name and provide easy access to features such as tracking your fitness, instantly responding to messages and calls, unstoppable usage without interruption, and staying connected.

What are major trends in the segment globally?

The global wearable AI market size, according to a report by Grand View Research Inc, is expected to reach $166.47 billion by 2030. The on-device AI operations segment currently dominates the market and is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing requirement for fast computing substantiating this key trend. Our latest innovation, Noise IntelliBuds, exemplifies the integration of AI to make user experience seamless and unique. We have focused heavily on innovation to build product preference. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches.

This is one category that rides on the approval of young audiences. What is the best way to communicate with them?

To develop a flourishing business in the connected lifestyle space, appealing to the younger audience is a key factor.

Curating a business model that centres on customer-centricity is essential to achieve products that best suit their needs. We have been cognizant of this. We ensure frequent interaction with them to understand their feedback through focus group discussion, reviews, customer relationship management or net promoter score which in turn give us more insight into our consumers’ journey. Our user-friendly apps also play a pivotal role in staying connected with them.

Our NoiseFit app is one the top rated health tracking apps on Google Play Store and it offers insights that support effective transformation both at the user and the brand’s end. We have also come to understand that communicating with the young audience through various touch points bolsters the overall connect.

Smart watches was your third attempt at building a business after mobile accessories and TWS. What were the learnings from the two earlier attempts?

No, smartwatches weren’t our third attempt. In fact, foraying into smartwatch space was always a part of the initial plan when we founded Noise. We are present in the overall connected lifestyle segment with a wide range of products including smartwatches and TWS. We started our brand in 2014 as a mobile accessory brand. However, we always wanted to build a brand that resonated with the pulse of Indian consumers. With the smartphone industry at its peak, and wearables being limited to only global brands, we soon realised there’s a need gap. We built Noise to provide industry leading tech at an aspirational price point to users.

While we did make the transition to wireless audible products, smartwatches, and products associated with the smartphone-connected ecosystem, like any startup, it took some time to achieve the milestone but it wasn’t too late when we found what we had set to achieve.

Noise is one of the fastest-growing wearable brands in India, the largest smartwatch brand for nine quarters now, with current market share of close to 30% (29.5%), and the second-largest in the TWS category since last year. Not just that, we have been a frontrunner in putting India on the global map for smart wearables by entering the top 3 smartwatch brands list globally, as per Counterpoint, reinforcing our position as a category leader and the only Indian brand to achieve this glory.

Also Read MeitY appointed as nodal ministry for online gaming

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook