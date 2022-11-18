Interpublic Group appoints Kristen Cavallo as Global CEO of MullenLowe Group

Interpublic Group (IPG) has announced the elevation of Kristen Cavallo as the Global CEO of MullenLowe Group, from CEO of The Martin Agency. According to the company, she will continue her latter-mentioned role at The Martin Agency. In her new role, she will continue to report to Alex Leikikh, chairman, MullenLowe Group, the company added. As CEO of MullenLowe Group, Cavallo will oversee 20 offices in 13 countries, across the world’s top commercial markets with major hubs in the US, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Bogota.

Kristen’s experience in leading creative organisations to heightened levels of success and

growth will be a great asset for all of MullenLowe’s partners, Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, IPG, said. “She’s a leader that people want to follow, and she’s proven that she can attract and grow the industry’s best talent. That’s essential, given the speed at which marketing is evolving and the need all businesses have for leaders who can bring together diverse teams with a range of skills and expertise,” he added.

Additionally, in the company statement, IPG stated that Alex Leikikh has been named executive vice president of Interpublic where he will oversee several of its US-based independent creative agencies.

Kristen has one of the strongest leadership teams in the industry at Martin and her team worked together with great success during challenging times, Leikikh stated. “Both Kristen and The Martin Agency know exactly who they are. For each, their positioning is clear, and the clients are true long-term partners,” he highlighted.

