Internshala Trainings undertake brand repositioning with new logo, tagline

Internshala Trainings has announced its repositioning with a new logo and ‘Career ki Guarantee’ tagline to highlight the role of online education that helps students build successful careers, it claimed.

For Internshala Trainings, Career Ki Guarantee is about accelerating the career trajectory of our users, Shadab Alam, head, Internshala Trainings, said. “It reaffirms our mission to ensure professional achievements for our users while leading the skill development industry towards goal-driven strategies to accelerate and guarantee successful career outcomes,” he added.

According to the company, Internshala Trainings has about 23 courses in programming, 14 in business and management, 18 in core engineering, 12 in data science, 8 in design, and 5 in creative arts. Besides, the platform has trained over 6 lakh students so far, it claimed.

For Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO, Internshala, the platform is combining its recruitment solutions with its skill development solutions to enhance the user experience and outcomes.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook