International Women’s Day 2021: How brands are urging women to challenge the norm

Brand campaigns launched on the International Women’s Day 2021

On International Women’s Day 2021, brands across different sectors have rolled out campaigns to celebrate women from all walks of life. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaign released —

Adidas- Watch Us Move

Global sportswear company adidas has launched Watch Us Move – a campaign to celebrate womanhood and their freedom of movement. Through the campaign, the brand celebrates the positive movement of women who are spreading an infectious aura of rebellious optimism.

Pepperfry- #WowWomaniya

Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry launched #WowWomaniya campaign this International Women’s Day. Through this campaign, the brand aims to celebrate the new-age women who tread on lesser travelled paths and make a mark for themselves in diverse fields.

Bombay Shaving Company – #FlexYourAwesome

Through the #FlexYourAwesome campaign, Bombay Shaving Company is celebrating women by bringing stories of those who have been awesome and unstoppable in their lives. The aim is to empower women to actively break down stereotypes and remind themselves to not be afraid to choose their own unique path, the company said.

OkCupid- #IjazatHai

This Women’s day, OkCupid has released a digital video which throws the spotlight on benefactors in a woman’s life who think they are allowing them the ‘privilege’ for things that are considered normal such as education, career choices, among others.

Goodknight – #PyaarWaliProtection

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Goodknight unveiled a new digital film. Themed around ‘Pyaarwali Protection’, the film is based on stories of real characters and each sequence is treated like a slice of life, a humane story portraying different roles of women, acting as a guardian, a friend and a protector.

Prega News- #SheIsCompleteInHerself

Prega News, from the house of Mankind Pharma, launched a new campaign where they are emphasizing and highlighting the sensitive issue of infertility that exists among women. The video campaign strives to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to help those couples who are facing the issue of infertility.

Shaadi.com- #TakeThePressureOff

In its new digital campaign, Shaadi.com urges everyone to #TakeThePressureOff. Through its initiative Shaadi Cares, it urges family and friends to be supportive of the choices of a woman and give her the space and freedom to choose a life partner for herself, free of any judgement and pressure.

CEAT – #UthaoSawalBadloKhayal

CEAT Tyres has launched a digital campaign called #UthaoSawalBadloKhayal on the occasion of Women’s day. As part of the campaign, CEAT has released a digital video that highlights the need of change in the mind-set of the society on how it perceives women and their abilities.

Viacom18 Studios – #ChooseToChallenge

Actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Mithali Raj, have come together to share the important message of challenging conventions. In Viacom18 Studios’ women’s day special video, Taapsee and Mithali are encouraging women from all walks of life to stand up, challenge the norm and take charge of their own stories.

ZEE- #WalaNahiWali

ZEE Entertainment has launched a new campaign #WalaNahiWali that aims to recognise the outstanding acts of courage and determination of women leaders and employees of the broadcasters’ distribution fraternity who have contributed to shaping a more equal future.

OkCredit – #OutoftheShadows

Aimed at encouraging the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of women, OkCredit launched the #OutoftheShadows campaign video, urging women to come out of the male pronounced guardianship. The video calls for women to come out of obscurity and take credit for their accomplishments.

Emoha Elder Care- #MarchWithResilience

Emoha Elder Care has launched #Marchwithresilience campaign to celebrate trailblazing elder women this Women’s Day. The campaign consists of a series of short videos that features women in their 60s and 70s – who challenged the status quo, broke the societal conventions, defied stereotypes of casting women as passive, dependant.