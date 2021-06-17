International Cricket Council announces partnership with Upstox

This collaboration with ICC will be pivotal in taking Upstox to the next phase of growth, the investment platform said

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a long-term partnership with investment platform Upstox. The association, which runs to the end of the ICC’s current commercial rights cycle, begins with the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand this month to be held between 18-23 June in Southampton, UK.

Established as RKSV Securities India Private Limited in 2009, Upstox has boarded over four million customers. This collaboration with ICC will be pivotal in taking Upstox to the next phase of growth, the investment platform said. “Engaging with millennials has been the focus of Upstox’s strategy, as the brand continues to execute its vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable for all,” it added.

“As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers. We look forward to supporting Upstox’s next phase of growth throughout 2021-23, a period in which the ICC will host no fewer than five senior level World Cups across Men’s and Women’s cricket,” Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC, said on the association.

For Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Upstox, there are parallels that can be drawn between various facets of cricket and investing. “Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India. We want to empower our customers by helping them maximise the potential of their investments with our tech-enabled and intuitive platform,” he added further.

Besides the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, the events covered under the partnership are ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, followed by the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

