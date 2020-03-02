InterMiles launches ‘A Reward for All Journeys of Life’ campaign

The films will be featured over television, digital and social media platforms.

Travel and lifestyle reward program InterMiles on Monday launched an integrated marketing campaign highlighting the theme “A Reward for All Journeys of Life”. Along with the campaign launch, InterMiles has also launched its new mobile app with an aim to make travel planning and booking easier as well as elevating the overall customer experience. The campaign is conceptualised by DDB Mudra and will go live across India in six languages – English, Hindu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. The films will be featured over television, digital and social media platforms.

The campaign aims to educate consumers about the numerous ways available to earn and redeem InterMiles while fulfilling their travel and lifestyle aspirations, across flights to any destination, hotel stays, shopping, dining and a lot more. Through the ad film, the campaign visually offers a first look of the newly launched InterMiles mobile app. The protagonist also decodes how InterMiles opens an array of experiences for members to enjoy across countless airlines, hotels, restaurants and fuel stations.

InterMiles is more experiential, more powerful and with the launch of the easy-to-use mobile app, even more easily accessible, Zameer Kochar, VP, marketing and member engagement, InterMiles said. “Through our new brand campaign, we aim to educate and encourage everyone to earn InterMiles across multiple categories like flight and hotel bookings, dining, shopping and a lot more and then use their InterMiles for a reward of their choice. Our always-on customer-centric approach inspired us to have a Mobile-first approach, where customers can now plan and book for their travel while on the go using our mobile app further strengthening customer engagement as well as elevating the overall experience with the InterMiles brand,” he added.

“When we were first introduced to InterMiles, we saw an exciting new rewards platform that would be a game changer. By not restricting earning and redemption of miles to the flights category alone, InterMiles really has opened up a world of possibilities,” Anurag Tandon, managing partner, DDB Mudra West, stated.

