InterMiles appoints Ashish Dhruva as SVP, marketing and customer engagement

InterMiles has announced the appointment of Ashish Dhruva as senior vice president, marketing and customer engagement. In his new position at InterMiles, Dhruva will drive marketing strategies for the programme across business verticals through integrated brand strategy, communication, content and digital marketing. He will also be responsible to build on and elevate the company’s capabilities and, establish a culture of excellence in all aspects of marketing.

Prior to joining InterMiles, Dhruva had a 13-year long tenure with travel tech organisation, Cleartrip as vice president, marketing. With over two decades of experience in marketing and brand building, he has been part of several organisations such as Tata AIG and Justdial to name a few.

“Ashish brings a wealth of experience to this new role with his heightened understanding of consumer behaviors along with exceptional marketing knowledge. His innovative, consumer-centric approach is a reflection of values we at InterMiles hold close to heart. We welcome Ashish to the InterMiles family and look forward to doing some memorable work together,” Manish Dureja, MD and CEO, InterMiles said.

“InterMiles has redefined the loyalty and rewards segment in India and is exemplary in the field of innovation and evolution. The InterMiles team has been doing some inspiring and truly path-breaking work in their journey towards becoming India’s leading travel and lifestyle programme. I look forward to doing some exceptional work with them,” Dhruva added.

InterMiles is a travel and lifestyle rewards programme. Its ubiquitous rewards and recognition currency, also called InterMiles, helps over 10 million InterMiles members fulfill their travel and lifestyle aspirations. The InterMiles (formerly JetPrivilege) programme empowers and rewards its members for all their travel and lifestyle needs as well as for their daily activities. This includes everything from shopping to dining and fueling up, or any spends done using the InterMiles co-branded cards, be it for flight bookings, hotel stays among others.

