Interbrand elevates Gonzalo Brujó to global chief executive

Interbrand has rejigged its leadership structure by making a series of senior staff promotions globally and for the South Asia region. The company has elevated Gonzalo Brujó to the global chief executive officer. Brujó succeeds Charles Trevail, who will take on the role of executive chairman. Another key people development also took place with the elevation of Ashish Mishra as the CEO, India and South Asia..

According to the company, these elevations highlight Interbrand’s push to make what it calls ‘iconic moves’, which are bold steps taken to help brands leap ahead of customer expectation and drive competitive advantage. Iconic Moves are a part of pivotal shifts in the world of brands and branding being driven by Interbrand worldwide.

Brujó has been global president since February 2021, leading day-to-day operations of Interbrand whilst maintaining leadership of the company’s growth agenda, which builds off his successful tenure as global chief growth officer. Prior to that, he spent more than fifteen years scaling the Interbrand business in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. “The role that brands play in our lives is fundamentally changing – as is the world we live in. Branding is no longer a moment in time, and the brands that stand still will quickly lose relevance,” Brujó said.

Ashish Mishra also spoke about what contributed to its consistently high performance in the local and adjacent markets. “Elevating branding to a respectful, strategic status; getting a seat for branding at the management and board levels; encouraging the advertising and packaging design-bred marketing fraternity to begin to see brands as a strategic tool to drive business value. It also establishes the consciousness around the idea of brand value and valuation through our IPs – Best Global Brands and Best Indian Brands,” he added.

Currently in their 10th year of growth in India, Interbrand India is credited to be the force behind the top brand transformations including Jio, Godrej, Britannia, Infosys, Vivo, Nerolac, Ashok Leyland, and Intermiles. Interbrand will step-up the branding practice across the region by letting their brands drive broader business arena opportunities, developing more efficient business models, and making Iconic Moves.

