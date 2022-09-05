Interbrand conceptualises a new brand strategy for GMR Sports

GMR Sports has appointed brand consultancy firm Interbrand, to conceive and design a new brand strategy and identity for their ‘Yoddhas’ franchise. GMR Sports’ ‘Yoddhas’ franchise, includes two sports teams – ‘UP Yoddhas’ and ‘Telugu Yoddhas’. For the ‘UP Yoddhas’, which has been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since 2017, Interbrand stepped in to completely reinvent the brand’s identity. Whereas for the ‘Telugu Yoddhas’ which will be a part of the recently launched Ultimate Kho-Kho league, Interbrand started from scratch in giving the team its own personality and image. “The new look aims to reawaken our inner ‘Yoddha’. The new team crests portray our philosophy very well,” Ajith Gopinathan Nair, interim CEO, GMR Sports, said.

The concept of comprehensively rethinking the Indian Warrior has helped in the recreation of new team crests, the agency stated. The philosophy that a Warrior has to have strength has been coupled with the importance of intellect, speed and accuracy is aptly portrayed in the new avatar of the Yoddha in the logos.

With the new brand strategy to create a fresh brand identity, Interbrand and GMR Sports will now have the capability of creating a sports brand that is both recognisable and extendible. As per the company, ‘Yoddhas’ franchise is a result of a combination of strategic insight leading to ownable design. “Working on creating a new brand strategy and designing a fresh identity for the ‘Yoddhas Franchise’ was a delight and a challenge at the same time,” Ashish Mishra, CEO, India and South Asia, Interbrand, stated.

Interbrand has been one of the leading brand consultancy present for over 45 years. In collaboration with the world’s leading brands, Interbrand’s global team of thinkers and makers are aim to pioneer the future of brand building. By turning customers into active participants, they claim to help their clients strengthen their brands on an ongoing basis. Interbrand is a part of Omnicom’s Brand Consulting Group, which sits within the Communications Consulting Network.

Also Read: Pintola collaborates with Sunil Chhetri

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook