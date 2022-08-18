Interbrand announces four executives in elevated and new roles

Interbrand has appointed four executives in elevated and new roles, with the goal in mind to drive strategic partnerships, accelerate growth, and burgeon overall enterprise value. Satish Krishnamurthy assumes the role of chief strategy officer, while Ameya Kapnadak takes on the role of chief growth officer and head of consulting, Interbrand India. Payal Shah is now the strategy director and head – Human Truths, India, and Rahul Bansal will function as the strategy director and head- Brand Economics, India.

“We had a late entry in the Indian market but could achieve local leadership for the world’s leading brand consultancy in a very short span. We have the top five branding projects of the decade as our showreel. Winning and delivering these iconic brand transformations including Godrej, Jio, Britannia, Infosys, Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Nerolac took brilliant and committed talent. Most of whom have been the core of our team for most of our history. Our people have grown with the firm and are poised well to create the next generations of icons. At Interbrand, our priority is to nurture a global community of thinkers and makers with the curiosity and confidence to create iconic work,” Ashish Mishra, managing director, Interbrand India, said.

Krishnamurthy brings 21 years of global strategic experience to Interbrand, having worked across brand consulting, creative strategy, and design thinking. His diverse experience straddles from driving strategic mandates for large agencies in the US and India, to being a behavioural architect, and also a Ted X speaker. He has impacted successful outcomes for large clients across positioning, service and experience design, and opportunity consulting.

Kapnadak leads the growth and consulting teams at Interbrand’s India office. He has a wide and deep experience across diverse industries including technology, banking and finance, automotive, consumer goods, food, and fashion and retail. He started his branding career at J Walter Thompson, and has since worked at Mudra, ICICI Bank and The Times Group, before joining Interbrand in 2011.

As a strategy director at Interbrand, Shah’s approach is to help brands rise to meaningful arenas for growth and sustainable iconic leadership. With more than 15 years of experience in USA and India, she has been working across categories such as spirits, FMCG, technology and fashion. Some of her clients in the past were Pernod Ricard, Britannia and Gucci.

Bansal joined Interbrand India in 2016 in their strategy vertical. In this role, he has helped with the expansion of Interbrand’s footprint in South Asia across Sri Lanka, UAE, and Bangladesh while also leading projects for some of the largest PSU and Private sector brands in India. Prior to Interbrand, he has worked across a diverse range of functions and sectors including business consulting to help bring global consumer brands into India, gaming, and e-commerce in Southeast Asia.

