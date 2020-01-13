Interactive Avenues bags the digital mandate of Wahl India

Through this partnership, Wahl aims to strengthen its presence in the professional grooming segment in India.

The digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, Interactive Avenues (IA) has been appointed as the digital agency of Wahl India. As per the mandate, Interactive Avenues is responsible for the social media and e-commerce duties for the pet grooming product line. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. A 108-year-old legacy brand, Wahl products are sold across 165 countries, with sic global manufacturing facilities. Through this partnership, Wahl aims to strengthen its presence in the professional grooming segment in India.

For Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues- A Reprise Network Company, India is an established and expanding market for the grooming industry and social media and influencers play a pivotal role in establishing lifestyle and grooming trends. “We, at Interactive Avenues, see a huge potential for Wahl India to dominate the grooming industry and are ready to leverage our tools and analytics to create an impact for Wahl India,” he added.

“Since 1919, with the invention of the first practical electric hair clipper, Wahl Clipper Corporation has been the leader in the professional and home grooming category,” Balaji Purushothaman, MD, Wahl India Grooming Products Pvt. Ltd, stated. “With the vision to build awareness for the Wahl brand, we are looking forward to partner with Interactive Avenues, to help us achieve our objective in a most impactful way,” he further added.

Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. It offers a bouquet of services ranging from media, creative, search, analytics, mobile, social and ORM. Launched in April 2006, IA has over 350 interactive marketing professionals and has experience and domain expertise across sectors like finance, insurance, telecom, automobiles, real estate, travel, logistics, e-commerce, IT, FMCG and education.

