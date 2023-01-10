Interactive Avenues awarded the digital creative mandate for Vim

The digital arm of Mediabrands India, Interactive Avenues has bagged the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL’s) brand, Vim. According to the company, the mandate was won after a competitive pitch process. It will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office, it added.

As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online, Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, said. “We will leverage strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and its digital story,” he added.

As part of the mandate, Interactive Avenues will amplify the brand’s social media presence, manage its e-commerce content, and deliver creatives and digital video commercials. The agency claims to offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including media, programmatic, data and analytics, e-commerce, paid search, social media, SEO, ORM, creative and web development.

Also Read WeChat competes with rival TikTok, triples in views in 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook