Intellemo raises over Rs 3 crore in the seed funding round 

Intellemo has announced that the company raised over Rs three crore in a seed round, which was led by Inflection Point Ventures. Additionally, the round witnessed participation from Kunal Shah, the founder of Cred, Soonicorn LLP, Rahool Sureka and Saurabh Aggarwal, the co-founders of Fitso, and Amit Gupta, the co-founder of Badri Ecofibers. As per the company, the funds will be used to expand the tech team, scale video ads tech to provide instant landing pages, and integrate among the other ad platforms.

This is a hyper-digital world where it is a necessity for every company, irrespective of its size, to be discovered online and promote its services and products to reach customers, Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said. “Intemello is solving this by taking the software as a service (SaaS) route as it becomes cost friendly for small and medium businesses. Companies that have smaller budgets allocated to marketing and ads can now utilise a SaaS service without feeling the extra pressure. As more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) go digital, we see this market growing and exploding,” he added.

As per the company, the majority of small business owners today have trouble with digital marketing due to a lack of knowledge for reaching their target audience and showcasing their products’ full potential. Intellemo claims that its SaaS-based plug-and-play solution is designed to be a digital marketing solution for any business. This program is designed for small business owners who have websites but do not have a marketing department, the company claimed. According to the company, it has supported over 8,000 brand accounts and created over 1,000 accounts.

New start-ups and businesses need marketing solutions that are easy to understand, quick to deploy and perform at par with bigger companies that have resources, Saurabh Gupta, founder and CEO, Intellemo, stated. “Current solutions are not capable of meeting this upcoming demand at scale. It can only be satisfied if readymade campaigns are crafted beforehand, sold as a product in an online e-commerce marketplace and delivered instantly on demand,” he highlighted.

