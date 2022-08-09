Integrated marketing agency Grapes announced as the social media agency on record for JBL

Audio electronics company JBL has assigned its social media mandate to Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. The company has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from its New Delhi office. With this, Grapes will be responsible for JBL’s social media strategy, planning and execution. The agency will look after content creation and online reputation management (ORM), respectively for the company.

“We are partnering with Grapes to further strengthen our social media efforts for JBL in India. The agency perfectly aligns with our vision and we are confident that the collaboration will bring about a unified end result. Our campaign objective lies in creating clear communication that will help us in connecting with customers across demography. We are looking forward towards establishing a powerful brand narrative for JBL through Grapes in the months to come,” Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing for JBL, HARMAN India, said.

For Shradha Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Grapes, JBL has a legacy of 75 years built on its unmatched sound quality and the agency is determined to strengthen JBL’s presence further with value-driven engagement, to make it the most preferred audio brand amongst the growing audience base. “With social media at the epicentre of our lives, we are keen on taking the brand’s social presence to the next level. While we will continue to leverage the key pillars of the brand like Mute the World, Dare to Listen, the Quantum gaming series among others, we will be focusing on further enhancing the headphones vertical. We are also keen on tapping into the large sound and music-loving demography in the country, to build a unique community for the brand.”

The agency will create innovative campaigns for the brand to establish a strong line of connection with the audience, all aimed at enhancing the recall value of the brand.

