Integral Ad Science appoints Khurrum Malik as CMO

Integral Ad Science has announced the appointment of Khurrum Malik as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO). According to the company, Malik will accelerate market growth initiatives for IAS and lead its global marketing strategy. Malik will be based in New York and report directly to Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer.

IAS has set the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality, Khurrum Malik, CMO, Integral Ad Science, said. “I look forward to working with the entire IAS team to ensure global marketers, publishers, and media platforms understand how best to leverage our technology and insights to activate brand-safe and ROI-driven campaigns,” he added.

Before his current role, Malik was the head of global business marketing at Spotify. He led business marketing, creative, product marketing, measurement, and analytics teams within Spotify’s advertising business. Previous to that, he served as CMO of Compass, a real estate technology platform, and was head of product marketing at Meta.

Also Read: Key innovations that Indian tech start-ups have brought to customer experience

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook