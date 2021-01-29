InsuranceDekho launches its first TV campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett

Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho has launched its first TV campaign, ‘Aap Insurance Dekho. Baaki Hum Dekh Lenge.’ As part of the campaign, InsuranceDekho has focused on creating awareness about the importance of health insurance for the common man. The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

The campaign aims to educate people about end-to-end services offered by InsuranceDekho and demonstrates their trustworthiness. Customers can compare and review policies online, get the right policy at the right price, consult an insurance expert and receive support from a dedicated help desk, especially during claim settlement. The campaign aims to instill confidence among the customers about buying their health insurance from InsuranceDekho and puts the customer at ease.

“Our campaign aims to establish the importance of insurance in the life of a common man. Customers are at the core of everything we do at InsuranceDekho. We are focused on providing a hassle-free experience, from helping the customers choose the right policy up till the claim settlement. With this campaign, we seek to assure consumers that purchasing an insurance policy is a very easy task. With our offerings, we make it possible for them to move ahead,” Ankit Agrawal, chief executive officer and co-founder, InsuranceDekho, said on the launch of the campaign.

For Arjuna Gaur, director, Leo Burnett, the film is a metaphor, revealing the worries of people with inadequate or no health insurance policies. “The challenge was to tackle a serious subject like healthcare with humour without devaluing the message. But with the right cast, we were able to emphasize the importance of choosing health plans properly. And how InsuranceDekho.com is a platform that empowers people to do so while giving them end-to-end support,” Gaur added further.

Read Also: 84% Indian consumers agree that AI can provide better customer experiences: Study

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook