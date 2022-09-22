Institute of Management Accountants unveils new ad campaign

Institute of Management Accountants, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has rolled out a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification program. The multi-channel campaign was developed in partnership with The Gate, an international advertising agency and marketing services company.

“The CMA is a gateway for accounting and finance professionals to become leaders and open doors for themselves in their careers. As businesses in India continue to evolve locally and globally and face unprecedented challenges, including rising costs, resource constraints, and geopolitical crises, CMAs have the power to steer their organisations in the right direction. The time is now for these individuals to step up in their careers and become strategic advisors at the leadership table, confront today’s business challenges, and impact change across their organisations and the profession,” Pranesh Krishnan, director of operations, IMA India said.

The ads look to empower accounting and finance professionals to take control and explore how the CMA certification can help advance their careers. The videos and digital executions take an empathetic look at feeling invisible and being stuck in executing routine, daily tasks. They serve to inspire real, behavioural change among individuals to get to the next level, where they can drive strategic decisions, make an impact on their business, and step up to a leadership role. The message remains that accounting and finance professionals with a CMA will always be in demand and this year’s campaign emphasises that the certification will make professionals visible to their colleagues, managers, and organisations.

“Our campaign taps into the insight that many accountants feel invisible at work and stuck in a slow-moving career. But if they step up and get their CMA, they’ll have the skills they need to feel seen and appreciated,” David Bernstein, chief creative officer, The Gate, stated.

The campaign utilises connected television, programmatic display, social media, streaming audio, search engine marketing, industry specific newsletters, and has global extensions in IMA’s key regions. There will also be a concurrent public relations campaign, and promotions on IMA’s website and social channels.

Also Read: TikTok to verify political accounts in U.S., ban campaign fundraising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook