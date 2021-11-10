Instagram unveils new campaigns to help young people be safe online

As per the company, the campaign is rooted in the insight that lack of awareness and information is a hindrance to young people when they need legal assistance

In an attempt to help young people be safe online, Instagram on Wednesday announced two campaigns – one, ‘Safe Stree’, that will spread awareness about the safety features available on the platform, and two, ‘My Kanoon’, that will inform them about the legal rights and protection available to them. These campaigns will also feature a diverse set of creators, appearing in multilingual content, to help young people across the country, the social networking platform said in an official statement.

“Young people in India use Instagram to safely express themselves. While we continue to innovate with our product, we also wanted to create awareness locally about the way our community can feel safe online. With ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’, we are respectively doing that, by scaling awareness about our safety features, and informing young people about the rights and protections available to them under the law. We are thankful to our partners – Yuvaa and Pink Legal, and Nyayaa and We The Young – for their partnership in this endeavour,” Madhu Sirohi, head of policy programs and outreach, Facebook India, said on the launch of the new campaigns.

In partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media and insights company and Pink Legal, a platform to understand women’s rights and laws, Instagram has launched ‘Safe Stree’, to challenge gender stereotypes and create a safer and kinder online space for women. The campaign will last for a month and will unfold in two parts – first, a six part training program for creators on ways to build more inclusive spaces online, and second, a content series on Reels, highlighting safety features available for women on Instagram.

A total of 30 reels would be published in this series, by a diverse set of six creators – Amritha Suressh, Poornima Ravi, Antara Naina Roy Majumder, Tanya Appachu, Maitrayanee Mahanta and Samruddhi Patil in their own native languages. This will go live on Yuvaa’s Instagram account, as well as the respective creators’ Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, in partnership with Nyayaa, an open access legal information platform, and We The Young, a youth media organisation showcasing stories of young Indians, Instagram has launched ‘My Kanoon’, to simplify and explain the laws to young people. Along with Instagram’s safety controls, this will equip them and their caregivers to take informed legal action and interact with justice systems.

As per the company, the campaign is rooted in the insight that lack of awareness and information is a hindrance to young people when they need legal assistance. Thus through this campaign lasting three months, there will be over 50 pieces of short and long form content by young content creators, on topics ranging from online violence, bullying and harassment, child sexual abuse and children in conflict with the Law.

