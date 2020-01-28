Instagram reported the highest outage during Q4 2019: Downdetector

Facebook family of social media sites reported significant outage in Q4 2019

Instagram experienced the highest outage with 21,682 reports at the peak on November 28, 2019, as per the report ‘What Went Down? The Most Significant Online Service Outages in Q4 2019’ released by Downdetector. Facebook also experienced an outage on the same day with 12,726 reports at the peak. The report claims that the outage lasted for nearly five hours and affected users across the globe. Further, Facebook’s Messenger app experienced a smaller outage on November 18, 2019 with 8,952 users reporting outages at the peak.

According to the report, multimedia messaging app Snapchat was down for five and a half hours on October 14, 2019. The outage resulted in users being unable to to chat, send or receive photos from their friends with 18,252 US users reporting the problem. Twitter, on the other hand, reported the least amount of outage complaints with 15,952 reports at the peak on October 22, 2019. The outage, which only lasted for 30 minutes, blocked users from tweeting, retweeting, liking tweets or accessing their account at the peak of the outage.

In the mobile operators category, Vodafone was down for about four hours for thousands of users on October 23, 2019. At the peak of the outage, 21,065 users, primarily in Germany, reported having problems with their service.

The outage also affected streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix and recently launched Disney+. On December 19, 2019 morning, Hulu users reported problems with the streaming service with 25,777 US users reporting that the OTT platform was down for seven hours. In contrast, Netflix, had a small outage in Germany on November 13, 2019. At its peak, only 3,197 people reported problems with the service. Disney+, which was all set to launch on November 12, 2019, suffered outage on the launch day with 8,441 users reporting that they couldn’t access the platform through the app or stream any of the content Disney+ was offering.

Downdetector is a user-centric outage detection, relying on real-time analyses and verification of the world’s largest pool of outage reports. Acquired by Ookla in 2018, Downdetector leverages over 22 million monthly reports while helping service providers reduce downtime and increase customer satisfaction.

