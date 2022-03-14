Instagram and Ananya Panday launch #YouDecide campaign

The campaign aims to create awareness amongst youth to better manage their Instagram profiles

Instagram has rolled out ‘You Decide’ campaign to encourage people to make use of the safety tools available for them and have better control over their experience on the platform. The social media platform has partnered with Ananya Panday in order to help youth have a positive online experience. “We want the time spent on Instagram to be meaningful and intentional, and that’s the premise behind this campaign. While we iterate to make our platform safer, campaigns like these will drive awareness for them. We’re thankful for the partnership with Ananya Panday, Sushant Divgikar and other creators and communities, who are supporting to drive this message across India,” Natasha Jog, head, public policy for Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), said.

Instagram is used by young people in India to express themselves, and share their lives and pursuits, which are often work in progress. To enable this, the platform has a vast variety of safety tools and resources that are available for people to use. Some of these features have been launched recently, such as Take a Break, Limits and Hidden Words, and many have been there for a while, like Restrict, Two factor authentication and Block. To create greater awareness for them, Instagram has partnered with actor Ananya Panday, whose own community @SoPositivedsr works towards creating better awareness about the way social media can be used for good.

‘You Decide’ is a digital campaign that will be amplified by over 20 creators. The campaign will go on for a month and also entails deeper partnerships with youth communities to reach young Indians across the country. They include @Sopositivedsr, which is the digital social responsibility by Ananya Panday and addresses online bullying; @wetheyoungindia, a youth focused community; @weareyuvaa, a youth media and insights company; and @under25official, a community and network of young people under the age of 25.

In the past couple of days, Instagram has also launched the Live Moderator feature for Instagram Live. With this feature, creators will have the ability to assign a moderator who will have the ability to report comments, turn off comments for a specific viewer, and remove a viewer from the Live entirely. Viewers who are kicked out of the Live will not be able to rejoin.

