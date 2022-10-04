Inshorts Group appoints Abhijeet Ranjan as chief revenue officer for Public app

Abhijeet Ranjan has been appointed as the chief revenue officer of Public app. In his new role, Ranjan will be responsible for accelerating the overall revenue growth of Public app and creating deeper in-roads with national brands aiming for deeper market penetration via vernacular advertising. Public app, which was launched by the Inshorts Group in 2019, currently has over 50 national and international brands and 30,000 small businesses advertising on the app. It claims to offer unique hyperlocal geo-targeting abilities to advertisers, enabling them to reach the right customers in every corner of the country.

Ranjan’s role will be instrumental in further establishing Public app as a must have in the core advertising mix of national brand, Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO, Inshorts Group, said. “Public app is today amongst the very few informative apps in India to have such massive reach amongst vernacular audiences, making it an apt platform for brands looking to connect with Bharat. I am sure Ranjan diversified industry experience will open up several new opportunities for a rapidly growing platform like ours,” he added.

Abhijeet Ranjan comes with an overall experience of over 15 years. Prior to joining Public app, Ranjan was the national sales head for Star Plus, the leading Hindi general entertainment company (GEC) in the country, for the last 1.5 years. In his previous stints, he has worked in various leadership positions at Snapdeal, ESPN, Network 18, HT Digital and more.

For Abhijeet Ranjan, Public app has seen such success in a short span because it fills a critical gap of providing users with hyperlocal updates which have a direct impact on their daily lives. “The large userbase combined with innovative advertising formats and hyperlocal geo-targeting offers immense opportunities for advertisers and I am looking forward to work with the highly talented Public app team to fully harness this potential,” he highlighted.

