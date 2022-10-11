INOX signs agreement with ICC for live screening of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 matches in cinemas

INOX Leisure Ltd has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for live screening of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 matches on the cinema screens at its multiplexes across the country.

According to Anand Vishal, chief operating officer – INOX Leisure Limited, by screening cricket in cinemas, INOX is bringing together the thrill of the giant screen experience with the most loved sport in the country- cricket. “The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting into a virtual treat for cricket lovers. We are grateful to the International Cricket Council for providing us with an opportunity yet again to offer an all-immersive cricket-viewing experience for the fans,” he added.

The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup commences from October 16, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22 and the final scheduled on November 13 in Melbourne. INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India starting with their first match on October 23 against Pakistan, followed by the semi-finals and the final match. The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities. INOX’s initiative of screening LIVE matches will provide a supreme stadium-like experience in movie theatres. As per the company, the comfort of the cinema hall in an air-conditioned environment will add to viewer’s overall cricket watching experience in the company of like-minded fans of the game of cricket.

Also Read: Mia by Tanishq rolls out new campaign ‘#ThisIsMe’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook