INOX signs a pan-India advertising deal with Manyavar

Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) on Friday announced that it has signed a pan-India cinema advertising deal with the celebration wear brand, Manyavar. The development makes Manyavar, the first national brand to sign a pan-India deal with INOX after the reopening of cinemas. It also signals the revival of cinema advertising, which had suffered immensely as the cinema industry had to shut operations for a period of more than eight months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Manyavar has always relied extensively on cinema advertising and enjoys a five-year-old association with INOX. With the signing of a fresh pan-India deal, Manyavar would look to promote its entire range of men’s ethnic fashion wear, along with its sub-brands Mohey and Mebaz. Besides its entire range of Sherwanis, Indo-Westerns, Bandhgalas, Kurta-Jackets and accessories for ethnic wear, Manyavar sells celebration wear for women under its Mohey brand, while Mebaz is a one-stop destination for men, women and children. According to a Kantar IMRB Study conducted by INOX in 2019, 100% respondents successfully recalled brand Manyavar and agreed to have been exposed to its video commercials.

The deal not only underlines our strong relationship with Manyavar, but also reflects the tremendous audience visibility we fetch for them from the right target groups, Anand Vishal, chief sales and revenue officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said. “With seating guidelines relaxed, an enthralling lineup of movies in sight and audience apprehensions settling down, FY22 will be a landmark year for cinema advertising. We are committed to provide the best ROIs to Manyavar and all our advertisers,” he added.

“Our association of more than five years with INOX has been one, which is underlined by reliability, transparency and quality of communications, and we are committed to strengthen it further. We strongly believe that we will start witnessing the same level of excitement and exuberance in the cinema lobbies across the country very soon,” Ravi Modi, managing director, Vedant Fashion Pvt Ltd, added.

