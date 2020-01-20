INOX pays tribute to popcorn on World Popcorn Day with a digital campaign

Counted amongst the top 10 multiplex chains in India, INOX Leisure Limited has 147 multiplexes and 617 screens across 68 cities

Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Limited on Sunday rolled out a digital campaign to celebrate the National Popcorn Day. The movie theatre paid tribute to the most preferred movie snack by releasing a video film featuring popcorn and Bollywood films. The digital campaign included a video film, lobby displays and a series of creatives on social media. With the series of four creatives, INOX aims to highlight the relevance of popcorns while watching a movie, regardless of the genre. The campaign was conceptualised by Pi Communications.

As part of the campaign, the movie theatre offered its consumers unlimited refill on the purchase of the big popcorn tub. The video film depicts several iconic scenes from some of the Bollywood and Hollywood movies with popcorn placed strategically in between the shots. The video evokes humour from the audience all the while paying a tribute to the snack.

According to Saurabh Varma, CMO, INOX Leisure Ltd, a movie watching experience is incomplete without popcorn. “On the occasion of World Popcorn Day, we have paid a tribute to the unescapable relevance of popcorn, whichever may be the genre of the movie. The campaign is a testimony to the eternal love triangle between the movie, cinema goers and the popcorn,” he added.

Counted amongst the top 10 multiplex chains in India, INOX Leisure Limited has 147 multiplexes and 617 screens across 68 cities with a total seating capacity of 1,43,699 seats across India.

