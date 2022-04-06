Innoviti rolls out #KhushiyanMultiplied campaign

Innoviti Payments has launched its ad campaign #KhushiyanMultiplied, focused on its new offering in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) category. The film aims to highlight how Indians have big aspirations and dreams but hesitate when it comes to making the actual purchase. Released on April 4, 2022, the ad campaign is conceptualised by Very Multimedia.

The #KhushiyanMultiplied campaign will go live on business news channels such as CNBC TV 18 and ET Now this week, and will be promoted digitally along with the regional markets in the coming weeks.

“We felt that the need to capture a prospective consumer’s hesitation was crucial and therefore the communication focused on the dilemma of being faced with a sudden demand for a high-value product from a loved one,” Vipul Thakkar, founder and creative head, Very Multimedia, said.

Innovitians believe that our technology has the ability to solve the real challenges that Indian consumers face, Ankur Shukla, senior vice president, product marketing, Innoviti, stated. ”With this #BuyanythingonEMI initiative, we want to solve the ‘hesitation’ that almost every Indian faces when he tries to bring a smile to his families and friends. Some 12 crore Indians will be able to avail this facility now on approx. 1,82,000 nearby stores through Innoviti’s collaborative commerce platform and this will be one step towards our mission to be the purchase partner for every Indian,” he stated.

As per the company, through the campaign, the company highlights its motto of ‘purchase partner to every Indian’. Additionally, it exhibits that they offer solutions to every Indian, even those who may not have the means to purchase a particular product at a given point in time.

