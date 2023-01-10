Innocean India announces appointment of Santosh Kumar as COO

Innocean India has announced the appointment of Santosh Kumar as its chief operating officer. As per the company, Kumar brings a wide range of capabilities beyond advertising such as his blend of corporate and start-up experience that not only helped in devising growth strategies and effectively managing businesses at scale but also in executing with precision and innovation.

The company welcomes Kumar at a critical juncture in its operations, Hak-No Yun, managing director, Innocean India, said. “Besides bringing years of experience in all aspects of the digital marketing business, Kumar also possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Innocean that is evolving to provide holistic brand and consumer experiences, and not just advertising,” he added.

Prior to joining Innocean India, Kumar was based in Singapore where he ran his consulting company that helped traditional advertising agencies and brands transform into digital-first organisations by building digital capabilities and centres to meet current and future needs in South East Asia and India markets.

His experience also includes driving the digital transformation of HT media and establishing Zenith Optimedia’s digital division. He has worked with over 100 brands such as Indigo Airlines, Pepsi, HT, HP, and Nestle, in both domestic and international markets of Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

