Innocean extends its global media agreement with Havas Media Group

Global marketing and communications company Innocean has announced its agreement of renewing its global media partnership with Havas Media Group, from 2022 onwards. According to the company, it kicked off an internal review earlier this year and led the entire process on behalf of all relevant stakeholders from Hyundai Motor Group brands across its key regions. The mandate comprises the Hyundai Motor Group’s brands Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, it claimed.

We are satisfied to continue our partnership with Havas Media Group for the coming years, William Lee, global CEO, Innocean, said. “We made significant progress in the last few years to support our Hyundai Motor Group clients on digital transformation and excellence,” he added.

According to the company, the global scope includes Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, which is managed through Innocean’s international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, its Middle East team in Dubai, and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta.

For Peter Mears, global CEO, Havas Media Group, the Hyundai Motor Group brands are leaders in new mobility solutions, and it looks to reinvigorate the collaboration and help them navigate the changing media ecosystem.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook