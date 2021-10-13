InMobi to acquire performance insights platform Appsumer

The entire Appsumer team will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity

InMobi on Wednesday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire London-based Appsumer, a performance insights platform that helps mobile app-advertisers providing a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels. Appsumer’s self-serve technology platform, intellectual property and the team will support InMobi’s end-to-end content, monetisation, and marketing stack and empower marketers to assess their performance marketing spend all in one place, InMobi said in a statement.

Appsumer will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary within the global InMobi organisational structure. While the full Appsumer team will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity, Shumel Lais, CEO and founder, Appsumer, will continue to lead the division. Lais will focus on charting its future growth path and product roadmap. In addition, the Appsumer team will further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the InMobi umbrella.

According to Abhay Singhal, co-founder, InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Solutions, Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily. “The solution makes it easy to map all mobile performance media investment to business outcomes; Shumel and his team are well-known industry leaders and visionaries in their field and will play an instrumental role in driving InMobi’s next wave of growth and innovation,” Singhal said.

With Appsumer under its umbrella, InMobi intends to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence. The acquisition of Appsumer extends InMobi’s recent enterprise expansions.

“Joining forces with InMobi potentially represents an exponential growth path for our pioneering technology. I’m excited that Appsumer has the opportunity to get into the hands of even more developers and marketing teams worldwide to leverage our best of breed offering, making it the default home for growth marketing,” Lais stated.

