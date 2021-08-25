InMobi joins hands with cybersecurity company HUMAN for fraud-free advertising

The partnership covers 100% of the inventory available on InMobi Exchange.

Ad-tech player InMobi has partnered with cybersecurity company HUMAN Security. With this partnership, InMobi will directly integrate HUMAN’s MediaGuard solution for a transparent and fraud-free in-app advertising ecosystem. In addition, it is joining HUMAN’s newly launched initiative Human Collective to disincentivise cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources across the industry.

“As programmatic continues to rise in popularity across APAC, our direct integration with HUMAN ensures that we continue to reinforce the promise of trust and transparency the channel brings by combating all forms of pre- and post-bid invalid traffic and fraud on the InMobi Exchange. We are also looking forward to becoming a member of The HUMAN Collective where we can unite resources, share learnings, and innovate on these solutions faster by collaborating more closely with other ecosystem partners,” Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, said.

The partnership with HUMAN, accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC), ensures that customers and partners will be protected from emerging forms of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) including background ad activity, hidden adds, app misrepresentation/spoofing, measurement manipulation, among others, InMobi said in a statement. Moreover, the move also guarantees fraud filtering and measurement across the platform, covering 100% of the inventory available on InMobi Exchange, the statement added.

According to Tamer Hassan, co-founder and CEO, HUMAN, digital advertising needs a trusted marketplace built through global collaboration and strong partnerships for its sustained growth. “With its global command of the mobile in-app market, this partnership with InMobi strengthens HUMAN’s ability to fight sophisticated cybercrime and creates a more trusted environment for digital advertising. InMobi’s total, direct integration with MediaGuard uplevels its ability to enable brand-safe transactions within its exchange,” Hassan added further.

Read Also: Havas Creative launches digital campaign for JBL

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook