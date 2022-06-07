InMobi expands partnership with Microsoft Advertising into Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa

InMobi has expanded its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to support enterprise and strategic advertisers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa. InMobi aims to offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on the search and native display capabilities of Microsoft Advertising and mobile ad tech capability of InMobi’s advertising platforms.

InMobi and Microsoft have been in a strategic partnership since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The partnership was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added the Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India. As part of the expansion, Rohit Dosi, general manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, will take up additional responsibilities for growing the Microsoft Advertising business across Southeast Asia, Middle East, and African markets and leading the global relationship with Microsoft.

The extended partnership between Microsoft Advertising and InMobi will enable marketers to deliver a unified brand experience to customers by bringing together the best of search and native display platforms across both organisations, Rohit Dosi, general manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, said. “We are positioned uniquely to bring Microsoft Advertising to marketers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa through our deep appreciation of marketers’ needs, a keen understanding of the markets, and a customer-obsessed team,” he added.

Over the last 2.5 years InMobi has established Microsoft Advertising’s Indian footprint while doubling revenue over the same period, Nick Seckold, VP-APAC, Microsoft Advertising, stated. “InMobi’s extensive knowledge and expertise of the digital advertising ecosystem in India combined with their trusted client relationships has delivered significant growth despite the effects of the pandemic. InMobi’s successful track record in India has led Microsoft Advertising to extend their coverage across Southeast Asia where they will be tasked with building close relationships with advertisers and agencies to grow the business in the region,” he highlighted.

InMobi is one of the leader provider of content, monetisation and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai.

