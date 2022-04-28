InMobi expands its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific

InMobi has announced the expansion of its regional leadership team in the Asia Pacific, aiming to double down on the growth of its advertising business in the region. The expansion is in line with the company’s aim at spearheading ad-based monetisation of its owned-and-operated and third-party properties through the InMobi advertising platform.

As part of the expansion, Vasuta Agarwal, who was the managing director of APAC, will take over as SVP and GM, consumer platform advertising, InMobi. In her new role, Agarwal will globally lead the monetisation for all of InMobi’s owned and operated consumer platforms. She will define the ad monetisation strategy, own the product development, and drive the go-to-market strategy leveraging the existing capabilities of the InMobi advertising platform and business. “I am looking forward to this new adventure as we look to push the boundaries with experiences across connected devices. This is an opportunity to extend my decade-long experience and expertise in the ad-tech industry and across diverse markets across the globe, to develop and scale advertising on InMobi’s fast-growing consumer platforms,” Agarwal added.

Rishi Bedi, earlier VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea, will now lead the regional mandate as managing director, Asia Pacific. He will be handling responsibility for InMobi’s offices across Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). “Asia Pacific is a rapidly evolving ad-tech market and we are keen on delivering the best of innovation to brands, publishers, and consumers alike. And we will continue to invest in people, products, and partnerships to make this possible with the InMobi advertising platform,” Bedi stated.

Additionally, Richard O’Sullivan, VP and GM of ANZ, will be taking up the expanded charter as VP, agency partnerships across APAC, in addition to his current role. As the central point of contact in APAC for agencies, he will be responsible for engagement at the regional level and generalising the success currently experienced at local levels. While Rajesh Pantina will take up the expanded B2B marketing charter for InMobi’s advertising platform and solutions across the consumer and third-party properties in Asia Pacific.

“Agarwal, Bedi, O’Sullivan, and Pantina have been long standing members of the InMobi leadership team in APAC, previously holding several key positions and handling multiple businesses and regional growth charters. At InMobi, we constantly recognise leaders from within and empower them with new opportunities to grow,” Abhay Singhal, co-founder, InMobi Group, and CEO, InMobi advertising platform.

Read Also: DCMN ropes in Akshay Kapur to oversee expansion of its Insights capabilities in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook