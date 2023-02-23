Infosys collaborates with microsoft to accelerate industry adoption of cloud

Infosys, Indian multinational information technology company, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft, to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide. According to the Infosys Cloud Radar, enterprises can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption. The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to market and the ability to discover new revenue streams and resulted in increased profit growth by up to 11.2 percent YoY. The extended strategic collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft will greatly benefit enterprises by bringing them the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft’s cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, across the business value-chain.

The company aims to empower enterprises to build cloud-powered platforms and innovations at scale with the collaboration. The joint capabilities across application modernization, enterprise solutions, data analytics and AI, digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms and cybersecurity innovations will create a robust foundation for cloud-powered transformation. These will bring enterprises the benefits that come from best of breed Microsoft platforms, along with Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud-powered solutions, implemented to minimize time-to-market and maximize value.

According to the company, this extended engagement will also enrich employee experience and enhance overall productivity. Furthermore, collaboration between Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Commerce to drive extreme automation for product launches is also an area where both organizations are jointly innovating across the business value-chain, using Azure.

Anand Swaminathan, executive vice president, Infosys, said, “Infosys and Microsoft have a longstanding 360-degree strategic collaboration. On the one hand, Infosys plays a pivotal role in accelerating Microsoft’s transformation with digital services. On the other, Infosys has embraced Microsoft technology and Microsoft cloud solutions to empower our over 300,000 employees. Microsoft and Infosys also work closely to bring to enterprises, the world over, the value of Infosys Cobalt cloud solutions, and accelerate time-to-value for Microsoft enterprises business solutions. This extended collaboration will serve to harvest most value from all aspects of our well-rounded alliance.”

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, said, “This engagement with Infosys extends our trusted relationship over the past two decades and will accelerate the innovation and transformation journeys of businesses worldwide. As we continue to shape the future of the industry cloud, we are pleased to bring together our complementary strengths and serve our strategic customers better through Microsoft Azure-powered solutions with Infosys Cobalt.”

