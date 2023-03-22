Infobip appoints Richard Kraska as chief financial officer

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has announced the appointment of Richard Kraska as chief financial Officer (CFO). As per the company, he will lead Infobip’s finance team as it enters a new phase of growth.

Kraska is a seasoned finance professional who has previously held CFO roles at several organisations. Kraska joins from RealPage, a real estate software platform, where he was the CFO. Before this, he was CFO of the IT business Rocket Software. His prior roles include leadership positions at memory company Western Digital in Silicon Valley and 16 years at GE. Over his career, he has worked across media, financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, and more.

Commenting on the appointment, Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said,“The CPaaS market will double in size in the next four years, according to Juniper research. So, Infobip is capitalizing on that growth and reinforcing our position as the market-leading CPaaS provider. Our continued expansion reflects that customers increasingly demand seamless interactions between businesses, people and things.”

Previous CFO Mario Baburić is leaving to start a new career path after four years as a part of Infobip’s leadership team, the company informed.

He joins Infobip during a period of significant growth. The platform has expanded its global reach and technical offering with several acquisitions, including messaging heavyweight OpenMarket and VOIP provider Peerless Network in the U.S. In addition, the platform acquired developer conference Shift and tech magazine Netokracija to support its developer relations strategy.

Also Read Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches digital film “Matsya”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook