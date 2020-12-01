Infloouhnser rolls out influencer marketing agency The Sway

The Sway has roped in Jyoti Bansal (Ex-CEO, PHD India) and Namrata Tata (managing partner, House of Cheer) to help mentor and advise the company.

Infloouhnser Pvt Ltd, a company set up by three entrepreneurs Shailendra Shetty, Rajneil R Kamath, and Karan Sahni, has launched their influencer advertising and marketing agency The Sway. For this, the company has tied with the Israel-based LDRS group to use their AI and ML tech platform, enabling advertisers to discover Influencers and define the audience to make it more meaningful for a brand to collaborate. The software also allows the client to identify and weed out fake followers and bots, help real-time engagement metrics tracking, ensure standardized metrics and pricing, selection, and matching of the influencer to deliver value over volumes. The Sway has also roped in Jyoti Bansal (Ex-CEO, PHD India) and Namrata Tata (managing partner, House of Cheer) to help mentor and advise the company.

The recent case of fake followers’ scam that got busted makes service this kind much needed, Shailendra Shetty, founder, The Sway, said. “The authenticity of influencers and audience is crucial to any brand. We help our brand partners sift through influencers’ universe and connect them with content creators who share the same Value and beliefs as the brand. Those who can best drive audience engagement and help build a trust-based relationship for the brand that will last. Combined with meme marketing, we are able to give advertisers a great way to reach out to Gen Z and Millennial users,” he added.

The Sway combines data and technology with creative strategy and organic distribution to give brands a compelling offering while prioritising integrity, accountability, and transparency. The core focus of The Sway will be influencer marketing, meme marketing, and technology experiences. The company has also got into an exclusive partnership with MEMECHAT to help brands unlock the value of memes with organic distribution on social media. This includes augmented reality (AR) effects and filters, brand bots, microsites, and games. Having built an in-house data science team to slice and dice data, The Sway has the advantage of creating the most optimal mix of creators and social media destinations for brands.

Influencer marketing is proving to be the fastest-growing method for brands to acquire high-quality customers. By industry estimates, brands are set to spend up to 10-15% of the overall Rs 14,000 Crore of digital advertising revenue on influencer marketing. Many sectors, including EdTech, FMCG, and Fintech, have seen a 20 to 30% rise in influencer marketing spends during the last six months and are expected to grow even more.

“After the US elections and Mike Bloomberg’s candidature, memes have come to the forefront not just in the US but also in India as well. At Memechat, we are constantly innovating to reach new audiences and are excited to work with The Sway to reach new advertisers who can use our app and network to reach the most engaged audience in India today,” Kyle Fernandes, founder, Memechat, stated.

Read Also: Wondrlab brings Ankit Grover and Biswajit Das onboard

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook