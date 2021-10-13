Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya appoints Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

The company says that it aims to further strengthen its brand identity and as the most aspiring edtech brand in India through its association with Rohit Sharma

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has roped in Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador. The cricketer will be the face of Infinity Learn’s multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities. The company says that it aims to further strengthen its brand identity and as the most aspiring edtech brand in India through its association with Rohit Sharma.

“Infinity Learn is poised to become one of top edtech brands in India. Rohit Sharma’s personal brand resonates very well with Infinity Learn’s brand values of trust and delivering success. Apart from being an inspiration for the next generation cricketers, Rohit is also an ideal role model, and above all, a mentor who guides his team to success and an expert at what he does. We look forward to building a strong brand by associating with Rohit,” Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said.

“I’m glad to be associated with a reputed educational institution such as Sri Chaitanya with their digital learning venture Infinity Learn. Sri Chaitanya carries a rich legacy of three plus decades of shaping the future of young India. I am impressed by the vision and the compelling story of commitment shown by Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya who is known to identify and nurture young talent by imbibing discipline and hard work,” Sharma added.

The partnership comes at a time when Infinity Learn is at the cusp of its next level of growth with its increasing market share in the Indian edtech industry, the company said in a statement. “As the new face of Infinity Learns’ brand Rohit Sharma will represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings and add a push button to multi-channel marketing campaigns as well as brand engagement activities,” the company added.

